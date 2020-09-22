S.C. House passes firefighter cancer health care bill; heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a day that firefighters across the state have waiting and fighting for.
On Tuesday, the South Carolina House passed a bill that aims to better protect firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer and help support their families.
The “Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan” designates cancers as “line-of-duty” diseases for firefighters and provides financial and other means of support to those diagnosed.
Currently, South Carolina is one of two states that does not offer any help to firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer, yet studies show that they are at a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, all because of what they do to keep others safe.
Hundreds of Grand Strand firefighters have been calling on the community to help them spread the word and get this bill passed.
Now the legislation heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk for his signature.
