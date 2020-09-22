Ripley’s Aquarium has a new exhibit called Savage Seas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Savage Seas is a new exhibit you will want to see when going to Ripley’s Aquarium. It’s located with the Penguin Playhouse.
It has the feel of an underwater pirate boat! You immediately feel like you are under water and at the bottom of the ocean.
Something else you will see, is a cool new Panther Chameleon. He is very friendly and loves people! You will also see pacific fish that are very colorful.
An awesome environment where you feel like you are on a pirate ship!
