‘Paddle-out’ ceremony to be held in honor of fallen Horry County Police corporal

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The tributes continue for a fallen Horry County police corporal.
On Saturday, Horry County police and community members will join the Beach Patrol team for a “paddle-out” to honor Cpl. Michael Ambrosino.
According to a press release, a paddle-out is a memorial ceremony derived from Hawaiian culture and popular among the surfing community as a means to celebrate those who lived a life on and around the ocean.
During the ceremony, friends and loved ones will paddle out from the shore on surfboards and rescue boards, arrange to form a human circle, lay leis in the ocean and splash the water.
“Following the circle, team members on jet skis will perform a ceremonial send-off, with a choreographed movement on the water, circling those who have paddled out and then maneuvering to deeper waters for their own period of silence and reflection,” the press release stated.
Ambrosino, who died in August from COVID-19, was a law enforcement officer for over 30 years.
While with Horry County police, he served on the south precinct patrol, beach patrol, honor guard and as a team leader for the SWAT negotiations team.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a beach procession from the Melody Lane beach access to the Holly Avenue beach access, moving nearly two miles.
The paddle-out will begin at 11 a.m.
Community members are welcome to attend the ceremony.
