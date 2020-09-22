More new homes, shops coming to Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New homes and shops are coming to Carolina Forest in the future.
The Horry County Council recently approved the third and final reading of a rezoning request to allow for residential, commercial, office and mini-storage use for land along Carolina Forest Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.
Horry County Interim Director of Planning and Zoning David Schwerd said the homes will be multi-family, rather than single-family. The developer has not submitted any specific plans to the county, so it’s unknown how many homes and shops will be there. It’s also unclear what the specific shops will be.
Some people who live nearby are not happy with the plans, saying it’ll make an already congested area even more crowded.
“The more congested it becomes, it becomes a nightmare,” Carolina Forest resident Victor Fashano said.
Fashano and his wife Cassandra are renting a home across from where the new homes and shops will go. They both said they are ready to leave once their lease is up.
“It would make us think that there’s a better place to live, and it’s a shame that what’s going to take place is going to take place,” Victor Fashano said.
They, like many Horry County residents, came from up north, previously living in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The development they said has become obsessive is leaving them thinking they’ll return to where they came from.
“I think we’re going to end up going back north again,” Victor Fashano said.
Not everyone is opposed to the new development, though.
William Jackson, who also lives right across from the development, said the addition of new shops will make his life more convenient.
“There’s some stores around here right up off International Drive, but I think that it would be closer,” he said. “Save me a little time.”
There’s currently no timetable for the construction.
