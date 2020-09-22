Market Common movie theater temporarily closes its doors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Less than a month after reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown, a Grand Strand movie theater has closed its doors again.
Grand 14 at The Market Common, which is owned by Stone Theatres, announced Sunday via Facebook that it is temporarily closed until further notice.
“We have made a difficult decision to temporarily close all open Stone Theatres locations and postpone any re-openings until we have a meaningful and sustainable schedule of new and exciting movies that our guests want to enjoy on the big screen,” according to a statement on the company’s website.
Theater owners said in the downtime they will work to convince “our studio partners” to move scheduled releases up and “provide an awesome slate of films we can show.”
Owners also stated they would monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus and adhere to all local and state mandates.
“We are carefully watching the scheduling of new films from the studios and anticipate a re-opening as early as November 2020,” Stone Theatres management stated, noting they’ll push studios to release currently scheduled November films like the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow and the latest James James Bond film No Time To Die.
A number of big blockbuster films have been rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic. A notable exception is director Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which has grossed $36.1 million since opening in the U.S. on Sept. 3, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
