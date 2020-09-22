Man arrested, charged with ill-treatment of animals in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a welfare check led to an ill-treatment of animals investigation.
Deputies arrested Anthony Jamison, 35, and charged him with two counts of ill-treatment of animals.
On September 14, Berkeley County Animal Control received a call for service from a concerned citizen regarding a welfare check on dogs at a home on Frazier Hill Drive in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. The Animal Control deputy found two dogs chained up at the residence.
Deputies say one dog was chained up to a tree in front of the residence and the second dog was chained up at the side of the residence. One dog had shelter and dirty water and the other dog only had dirty water, but neither of the dogs had food. The dog that was chained up in front of the residence, Rosie, appeared to be underfed and in very poor health. The dog that was chained up at the side of the residence, Violet, was also underfed and in poor health. Violet also had an embedded collar.
Due to the dog’s living condition and their health, the Berkeley County Animal Control took the dogs into emergency protective custody and notified Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, who took over the case. Through the investigation and prior call history, Jamison was identified as the owner of the dogs. Detectives then obtained two arrest warrants for Jamison for ill-treatment of animals.
On Monday, Jamison surrendered himself to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
