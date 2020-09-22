Man arrested, charged with ill-treatment of animals in Berkeley County

Deputies say one dog was chained up to a tree in front of the residence and the second dog was chained up at the side of the residence. One dog had shelter and dirty water and the other dog only had dirty water, but neither of the dogs had food. The dog that was chained up in front of the residence, Rosie, appeared to be underfed and in very poor health. The dog that was chained up at the side of the residence, Violet, was also underfed and in poor health. Violet also had an embedded collar.