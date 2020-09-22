Longs woman arrested, accused of forging prescriptions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs woman has been charged after altering prescription documents to obtain narcotics, authorities said.
Online records show Eileen Baez, 52, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning following her arrest by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Arrest warrants state Baez “did unlawfully obtain a quantity of Phentermine (a schedule IV controlled substance) by fraud, forgery, misrepresentation, deception, and/or subterfuge.”
The altered prescriptions, which reportedly bore the name of a Grand Strand physician, were picked up at a CVS pharmacy in Little River in April and June.
The doctor confirmed she did not authorize the prescriptions in a written statement, authorities said.
Baez was released Monday afternoon on $5,000 bond, according to online records.
