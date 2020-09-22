Lake View at Green Sea Floyds featured as week one Extra Point Game of the Week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Game week is finally here for our SCHSL member schools on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee. With that means the return of WMBF Extra Point.
Our first game of the week features a pair of Class 1A powers. The season opening clash between Lake View and the defending 1A state champions in Green Sea Floyds has the spotlight in week one.
The Class 1A Region 5 foes have plenty of history with each other and go into every season with championship aspirations.
The Trojans have won back-to-back state titles in Class 1A and will go for a three-peat under new leadership. Former Loris assistant and St. James head coach Joey Price took over for Donnie Kiefer in March and brings a 238-42 record and five state championships with him. Green Sea Floyds is led by its dynamic running back Jaquan Dixon who has a pair of Division I offers from Georgia Tech and North Carolina A&T.
The Wild Gators of Lake View will look to lull teams to sleep once again with their ground attack on offense. The one-two punch of Adarrian Dawkins and Ja’Correus Ford will be a problem for every defense they face in 2020 as the duo aims to lead Lake View back to the promised land and bring home a state title for the 11th time in school history and the first time since 2016.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. on Friday night at Green Sea Floyds High School.
