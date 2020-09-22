‘Important day for our campus’: Board of Trustees closes search for next CCU president

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is closer to having a new president.
During a Board of Trustee meeting on Tuesday, members decided to close the search for Dr. David DeCenzo’s replacement.
Board members said that they would like to settle on one candidate that they named as “Candidate E.”
The university is now bringing a compensation committee together to create a contract for the candidate. Officials said that they want to move as quickly as possible to create the contract.
“The campus itself is certainly very excited about this announcement. We have had President DeCenzo for a long time. This is an important day for the campus,” said university spokesperson Martha Hunn.
DeCenzo has been CCU’s president since May 2007. It was announced in 2018 that he would retire in 2021.
