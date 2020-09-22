How to with Halley: Penguin check-up at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Grand Strand Today went where no crew has ever gone before! We had the opportunity to do a penguin checkup at Ripley’s Aquarium.
Doctor Bob gives the penguins a mini physical once a month. He will get their weight and that will tell him a lot about the animal. If the penguin has gained weight, that means they are ready to molt. When a penguin molts that means the feathers come off.
Get this, Doctor Bob told us anyone who works with the penguins could work for TSA because they do a metal check.
