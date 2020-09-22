Host of Grand Strand and Pee Dee football teams included in preseason state rankings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football kicks off for our SCHSL member schools this week and today the statewide media preseason polls were released. A number of Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams were featured with three local schools claiming the top in their respective classes.
Myrtle Beach claimed the top spot in Class 4A, Dillon sits at No. 1 in Class 3A, and the defending Class 1A state champions in Green Sea Floyds are ranked first going into the 2020 campaign.
The full poll can be found below.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. (tie) Sumter
Spring Valley
8. Goose Creek
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Also receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (7)
2. South Pointe
3. Hartsville (2)
4. Greenville (1)
5. AC Flora (1)
6. Greenwood
7. Wilson
8. Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Laurens
Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (7)
2. Wren (2)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden (2)
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea-Path
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. (tie) Strom Thurmond
(tie) Oceanside Collegiate
Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (5)
2. (tie) Barnwell (1), Gray Collegiate (1)
4. Newberry
5. Saluda (2)
6. Timberland (1)
7. Cheraw
8. Chesnee
9. Pageland Central
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland
CLASS 1A
1. Green Sea Floyds (7)
2. Lamar (1)
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Southside Christian (1)
5. Lake View
6. Wagener-Salley
7. C.E. Murray
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Whale Branch
10. McCormick
Others receiving votes- Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay
