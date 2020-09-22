Host of Grand Strand and Pee Dee football teams included in preseason state rankings

Host of Grand Strand and Pee Dee football teams included in preseason state rankings
SCHSL LOGO (Source: WMBF)
By Ian Guerin | September 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 10:56 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football kicks off for our SCHSL member schools this week and today the statewide media preseason polls were released. A number of Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams were featured with three local schools claiming the top in their respective classes.

Myrtle Beach claimed the top spot in Class 4A, Dillon sits at No. 1 in Class 3A, and the defending Class 1A state champions in Green Sea Floyds are ranked first going into the 2020 campaign.

The full poll can be found below.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (10)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Byrnes

6. (tie) Sumter

Spring Valley

8. Goose Creek

9. T.L. Hanna

10. River Bluff

Also receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest

CLASS 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (7)

2. South Pointe

3. Hartsville (2)

4. Greenville (1)

5. AC Flora (1)

6. Greenwood

7. Wilson

8. Greer

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Laurens

Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land

CLASS 3A

1. Dillon (7)

2. Wren (2)

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden (2)

6. Chester

7. Belton Honea-Path

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Union County

10. (tie) Strom Thurmond

(tie) Oceanside Collegiate

Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (5)

2. (tie) Barnwell (1), Gray Collegiate (1)

4. Newberry

5. Saluda (2)

6. Timberland (1)

7. Cheraw

8. Chesnee

9. Pageland Central

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland

CLASS 1A

1. Green Sea Floyds (7)

2. Lamar (1)

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Southside Christian (1)

5. Lake View

6. Wagener-Salley

7. C.E. Murray

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

9. Whale Branch

10. McCormick

Others receiving votes- Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay

Copyright 2020 MyHorryNews. All rights reserved.