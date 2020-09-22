Horry County Museum to host showing of ‘Hurricane Hugo: Storm of the Century’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Hugo devastated the South Carolina coast 31 years ago.
To educate residents on the impacts the category 4 storm had on the community, the Horry County Museum is hosting a showing of the South Carolina ETV film, Hurricane Hugo: Storm of the Century.
Hurricane Hugo made landfall north of Charleston sometime around midnight September 22, 1989.
The Grand Strand saw 12 foot high walls of water and almost every business along the coast had damage or was destroyed, including three piers in Myrtle Beach.
It’s estimated that at the time, Hugo caused around $7 billion worth of damage to the area.
This film explores the impact of Hugo five years after it hit South Carolina.
The film is free to the public and will be shown at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23rd, at the Horry County Museum, at 805 Main Street in Conway.
