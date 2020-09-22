Furniture manufacturer to expand in Marion County, create 30 new jobs

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bedroom furniture manufacturer and distributor announced plans to expand operations in Marion County, investing millions into the community and creating dozens of jobs.
According to a press release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, Maxwood Furniture’s expansion will invest $5.8 million and create 30 new jobs.
Family-owned and operated, Maxwood Furniture specializes in the design, production and distribution of solid wood bed and furniture products, the release stated. The company sells to independent retailers across North America and makes custom products for customers around the world.
Opening a second facility at 720 West Liberty Street in Marion, Maxwood Furniture’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities, according to the press release.
“We are always thrilled to see one of our existing businesses grow its presence in our state. We celebrate Maxwood Furniture’s decision to expand and create new jobs in Marion County,” McMaster said in a statement.
The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2021, the release stated. Those interested in applying for a position once the expansion is finished can click here.
According to the governor’s office, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Marion County to assist with costs related to this project.
