Funeral services announced for long-time community activist Bennie Swans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Funeral services have been announced for Bennie Swans, the long-time community and civil rights activist as well as the former chair of the Horry County Democratic Party who passed away this past weekend.
A celebration of Swans' life will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N. Oak St, according to an obituary from Ocean View Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Florence National Cemetery with full military honors, the obituary stated.
Swans died on Sept. 19 after a battle with a lengthy illness, according to the HCPD.
He served as the party chair from 2016 until 2018 and was a driving force behind the annual Martin Luther King Freedom Rally events and parade in Myrtle Beach.
