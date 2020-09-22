Florence police make third arrest in May shooting that left one hurt

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a third person who they said is connected to a shooting back in May.
The department’s Special Victim Unit, along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Special Response Team, arrested Johnathan Weeks at 11 a.m. Tuesday along the 1800 block of West Lucas Street.
Weeks faces several charges including attempted murder and armed robbery in connection to a shooting on Church Street. One person was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shai-Quan Waiters and Tyrell Campbell have also been arrested in the case.
Weeks also faces a grand larceny of less than $10,000 charge from a separate incident that occurred back in May. He’s accused of stealing a motorcycle on Pamplico Highway.
He is currently at the Florence County Detention Center where he’s awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.