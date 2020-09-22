FIRST ALERT: Cool morning, slowly warming up this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s one of the coolest starts so far as fall begins this morning. The Autumn Equinox or the beginning of fall is at 9:31 AM this morning as you’re greeted to fall-like weather as you step out the door this morning.
Highs this afternoon will remain comfortable with readings in the lower 70s today. The wind will not be as bad as previous days but still breezy at times.
As we head into the rest of the week, we will see a gradual warming trend with temperatures by the end of the week returning to the low and middle 80s. In addition, the humidity will start to increase as well. As we head into Friday and Saturday, moisture associated with Tropical Storm Beta will bring the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms. However, at this point, no significant flooding or rainfall is expected.
Highs will remain in the lower 80s through Sunday and into next week with the isolated 20% chance of a shower or storm on Sunday and Monday.
