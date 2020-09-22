FIRST ALERT: Cool morning, slowly warming up this week

By Andrew Dockery | September 22, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 5:16 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s one of the coolest starts so far as fall begins this morning. The Autumn Equinox or the beginning of fall is at 9:31 AM this morning as you’re greeted to fall-like weather as you step out the door this morning.

Highs today will reach the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Highs this afternoon will remain comfortable with readings in the lower 70s today. The wind will not be as bad as previous days but still breezy at times.

Rainfall from Beta will work to the northeast throughout the week, eventually bringing tropical moisture and rain chances to our forecast for Friday and Saturday.
As we head into the rest of the week, we will see a gradual warming trend with temperatures by the end of the week returning to the low and middle 80s. In addition, the humidity will start to increase as well. As we head into Friday and Saturday, moisture associated with Tropical Storm Beta will bring the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms. However, at this point, no significant flooding or rainfall is expected.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Highs will remain in the lower 80s through Sunday and into next week with the isolated 20% chance of a shower or storm on Sunday and Monday.

