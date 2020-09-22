Bond hearing to take place for man accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old in Galivants Ferry

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in Galivants Ferry is set to go before a judge Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing.
Henry Moody is charged with murder in connection to Carson Walker’s shooting death along Millpond Road.
Records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Moody was booked into jail Monday morning.
Robeson County deputies arrested Moody back in July along Progressive Farm Road.
His hearing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
