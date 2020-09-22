Authorities search for Robeson County man wanted for attempted murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for an attempted murder suspect.
Joey Maynor, 41, of Pembroke is wanted on charges related to a shooting that happened on Saturday.
Maynor is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The sheriff’s office has not said if anyone was hurt in the shooting and what led up to the incident.
Anyone with information on Maynor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100.
