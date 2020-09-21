Two weeks left to register in S.C. for 2020 general election

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolinians have two weeks left to register for the 2020 general election.
Eligible voters have until Oct. 5 to mail in their voter registration application. Those who would prefer to register in person can do so until Oct. 2, according to election officials.
Residents can also register online or by fax until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4.
As of Monday, approximately 3,426,000 South Carolinians are registered to vote, according to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission.
That’s already over 300,000 more than the 3,102,000 registered voters in the 2016 general election.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oct. 24 is another important deadline. That’s the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax.
