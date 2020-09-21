Two children, ages 5 and 11, shot in Charlotte, rushed to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 11-year-old boy was shot and a 5-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet in Charlotte and rushed to the hospital Monday night.
Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service on Amity Pointe Road at 5:47 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, officers learned that an additional victim, a 5-year-old boy, had also been grazed by a bullet. That boy was also taken to the hospital by Medic, but with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the shooting involving the two juvenile victims in the Hickory Grove Division.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.