Sheriff’s office: 1 in custody after leading deputies on high-speed chase, manhunt in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shots fired call in Marlboro County led to a high-speed chase, crash and manhunt on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to Cheyenne Lane for a dispute that escalated and involved shots being fired.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they tried to make contact with the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Johnathon Adams, but they said Adams drove off in a car and led them on a high-speed chase.
Authorities said the chase went down Salem Road toward Blenheim and speeds reached about 130 mph.
They said when Adams wrecked the car at the intersection of Salem and Gravel Pit roads but got out of the vehicle and ran into some nearby woods.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office deployed the K-9 team to help in the search for Adams. The Bennettsville Police Department was also called in to assist in the manhunt.
After about 45 minutes, authorities located Adams and he was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said he sustained minor injuries in the crash and denied needing medical attention.
He is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and is awaiting charges and a bond hearing.
The sheriff’s office added that Adams was currently out on bond for burglary and several gun charges and was wanted by South Carolina Probation and Parole.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.