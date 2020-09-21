SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck while crossing road in Dillon County

By WMBF News Staff | September 21, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 9:36 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday afternoon in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said troopers were called to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. to Oakland Road near St. Lukes Road.

Tidwell said a 1986 Chevrolet Rollback was driving north on Oakland Road and hit a pedestrian that was crossing the street.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

