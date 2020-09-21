SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck while crossing road in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday afternoon in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said troopers were called to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. to Oakland Road near St. Lukes Road.
Tidwell said a 1986 Chevrolet Rollback was driving north on Oakland Road and hit a pedestrian that was crossing the street.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.
