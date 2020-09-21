SCGOP says someone shot bullet into window of office in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -The South Carolina Republican Party says someone shot a bullet into a window of their office in Lancaster County.
Officials says the Lancaster County SCGOP office was vandalized Sunday night.
Some time between 7:30-10:30 p.m., officials claim a vandal shot a bullet into the front window of their office.
In Spartanburg County, SCGOP officials claim Trump and Graham signs were stolen, cut and vandalized.
Officials provided pictures of the alleged vandalism, and say police reports have been filed in Spartanburg and Lancaster Counties.
