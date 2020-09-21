S.C. records nearly 400 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 393 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 134,884 and those who have died to 3,040, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 16 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 4,120 and the percent positive was 9.5%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,082 inpatient hospital beds, 7,742 are in use for a 76.79% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 733 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 203 are in ICU and 123 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.