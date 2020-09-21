Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund launched for graduating Lake City seniors

“In the five months since this devastating loss, a team of family and friends, led by his mother Chanda Graham, fiancé Alysse Dowdy, and mentor Matt Apicella, have come together to find a way to continue his legacy. A legacy of service, and generosity that he started organically in his daily life. The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation is a non-profit working to serve the Pee Dee Region through individual funds that are invested together to meet the needs of the local community,” the fund’s news release states.