Presidential candidate Joe Biden to visit Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Charlotte this week.
Biden will be in Charlotte on Wednesday, according to his campaign team.
Details about his visit are currently unclear.
Biden, with running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, is campaigning for November’s election against current President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The presidential election is just 43 days away.
Just last week, at a town hall in Pennsylvania, Biden criticized Trump over his handling of COVID-19, calling Trump’s downplaying of the pandemic “criminal” and his administration “totally irresponsible.”
This is Biden’s first visit to North Carolina since before the primary election in the spring.
He was in Wisconsin on Monday.
Trump has been in North Carolina four times within a month.
He spoke at a campaign rally in Fayetteville Saturday evening.
Trump made other recent visits to Winston-Salem and Wilmington, as well as to Charlotte, where last month he addressed the Republican delegates who awarded him the GOP nomination.
Biden’s visit comes less than a week following Friday’s death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A new Supreme Court justice is expected to be announced by Saturday.
