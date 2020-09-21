President Trump visiting Charlotte to discuss healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina, this time to the city of Charlotte to discuss healthcare.
Peter Hoffman, the White House Director of Regional Communications, says President Trump will visit Charlotte Thursday to discuss his administration’s action and vision in “delivering quality healthcare at low costs for the American people.”
The president recently hosted a “Great American Comeback” event in Fayetteville this past weekend.
In the past few weeks, Trump has visited Charlotte, the Asheville area, Wilmington and Winston-Salem during his trips to the Tar Heel state.
His opponent in the November presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden is visiting Charlotte on Wednesday.
This will be President Trump’s 14th official visit to North Carolina.
