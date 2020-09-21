Police investigate after 2-year-old shot in city of Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Dillon police are investigating a shooting where a two-year-old was shot.
Police Chief David Lane said the child was shot Saturday night on South Forth Avenue in Dillon.
The two-year-old was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital where the child is recovering. The extent of the child’s injuries has not been released.
Police said that there is a person of interest in the case.
