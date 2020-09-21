Over 3,000 Horry County students request return to brick-and-mortar schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of Horry County students have requested a return to brick-and-mortar schools.
Last week, Horry County Schools Virtual families received a message via the PowerSchool parent portal that allowed them to submit a request for their HCS Virtual student to transfer back to their designated base school for brick-and-mortar learning if space was available, WMBF’s news partners at MyHorryNews reported.
The deadline to submit a request was by 12 a.m. on Sept. 21.
Shortly after 9 a.m., Monday, Horry County Schools officials said they’d received approximately 3,030 requests to return to brick-and-mortar schools. The breakdown of requests, according to HCS, are:
- High school – 650
- Middle school – 845
- Elementary school – 1,535
Students will remain in HCS Virtual until the district contacts their family confirming their request.
Additionally, HCS officials said 266 students have been added to the wait list for HCS Virtual.
