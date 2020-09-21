Officials seek public feedback on I-95 widening in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on plans underway to widen and upgrade a nearly nine-mile section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, officials said.
According to a press release, the department is proposing to increase the number of travel lanes to four in each direction from Exit 13 to just south of Exit 22 within Lumberton.
As part of the proposal, three interchanges - Exits 17, 19 and 20 - and the bridges that cross the Lumber River and CSX rail line/VFW Road would be replaced, among other improvements, transportation officials said.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCDOT will host a live virtual meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29. People may sign up for the virtual meeting by clicking here. There, they will find a registration link. After registering, they will receive a confirmation email with a weblink to join the meeting.
A presentation of what the improvements would look like will be given during the virtual meeting. The audience will be allowed to submit questions via a chat box or by email.
People may also use their telephones to listen during the virtual meeting. To do so, dial (213) 929-4212 and enter access code 798-712-385.
People may also contact the project team through a toll-free hotline at (855) 925-2801 and enter project code 8812. Materials can be mailed to people who are not able to participate in the virtual meeting; simply call the hotline number.
People can find the videos and other project information, as well as submit questions or comments, on the project webpage. Comments received by Oct. 15 will be considered toward the final design, according to the release.
