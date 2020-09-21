North Myrtle Beach leaders to hold second reading on proposed change to towing ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council is set to hold a second reading to change its current towing ordinance.
City leaders passed a first reading in August that would better protect drivers from shady towing practices.
City council members received multiple complaints from residents about being towed when they’re legally parked.
In the first proposed new towing ordinance, if a wrecker is towing a person’s vehicle without their knowledge, then a police officer and the private property owner or agent of record must first be called to the location.
North Myrtle Beach City Council is set to meet Monday night at 6:45 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.