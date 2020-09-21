Man faces attempted murder charge in connection to Surfside Beach area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River man faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting Sunday morning in the Surfside Beach area.
Horry County police responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Cloister Drive.
When officers arrived, they found two victims in a parking lot. One victim was bleeding from their leg. That person was taken to the hospital.
Police identified Rashameal Allah as a suspect in the case. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.