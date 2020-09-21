Local author writes children’s books about her childhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Joan Leotta a Pittsburgh native has been living in Myrtle beach for 16 years. She moved to Myrtle Beach with her husband and used to write articles for the Sun News. After doing that for many years, she decided it was time to write children’s books, adult books and poetry.
Her children’s books are stories about her childhood growing up in the Northeast. Joan is very close to her family and her books show that.
She wants her readers to remember that relationships with your family are important.
Joan is Italian and has a series on Italian American women that’s historical fiction. The best way to buy one of her books is by emailing her at joanleotta@atmc.net
