Horry County Schools to continue with limited face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County students will continue to have limited face-to-face instruction next week.
According to information from Horry County Schools, the Sept. 21 COVID-19 disease activity report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control rates Horry County at a medium spread level.
“This means that Horry County Schools will continue to operate with limited face-to-face instruction for the week of September 28th – October 2nd,” information from the district states.
Horry County Schools started the school year with a hybrid model of two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning due to the medium spread level of the novel coronavirus.
The district’s weekly instructional meter is updated every Monday afternoon.
