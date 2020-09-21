Graham on Ginsburg replacement: ‘Important that we proceed expeditiously to process any nomination’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote a letter to Senate Democrats stating that he believes the Senate should move quickly to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
There have been many questions whether the Senate should vote on President Donald Trump’s nomination when there is less than two months before Election Day.
Many Democrats are bringing up 2016 when Republicans refused to give President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick, Merrick Garland, a vote despite the nomination coming almost eight months before the 2016 election.
Back then, Graham said that if a similar situation happens in 2020 then he will push the vote until after the election.
“I want you to use my words against me. If there is a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term you can say, 'Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said in March 2016.
Now Graham believes the Senate should proceed with any nomination made by the president to fill the vacancy.
He cited that the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process as a reason to move forward.
“After the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh I now have a different view of the judicial-confirmation process. Compare the treatment of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh to that of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, and it’s clear that there already is one set of rules for a Republican president and one set of rules for a Democrat president,” Graham wrote in a letter on Monday.
He went on to say that if the roles were reversed, Democrats would do the same.
“I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot, you would do the same,” Graham added.
Trump has said that he will announce his Supreme Court pick by Saturday.
