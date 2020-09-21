Georgetown County schools transitioning to hybrid plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District will begin its transition to a hybrid learning model for the first time this week.
About 70 percent of all students, approximately 6,000, will return to the classroom, but they will be split into two groups. Each group will come to school only twice per week.
The Georgetown County School District offers two options for students: the virtual academy and the hybrid model.
About 3,000 committed to the virtual model for at least the semester. For the remaining 6,000 students, kindergarten through 12th grade, on the days they are not physically in school, they will work through assignments at home.
The classrooms are set up so that students can maintain social distancing. Masks are required, and district Superintendent Keith Price says the goal is to have plexiglass for every student in the classroom, although that won’t be possible until at least Wednesday this week.
“As you can imagine everyone is trying to get their hands-on plexiglass dividers. And we’ve had these ordered since early in the summer. So we’re still waiting for those to be delivered so we can install those,” Price said.
Registration is closed for the virtual academy so that the district can balance out the class sizes.
“We’re having to be flexible and we’re having to make the most of it," Price said. "And our motto this year is committed to quality, and making the next day better than the day before.”
As of Monday, the Virtual Program has 13 students on the waiting list, and 24 students waiting to possibly be moved to the in-person option.
District officials will announce Tuesday their plans for the next two weeks based on COVID-19 case numbers in the county. Price said those numbers are continuing to decrease, which could mean that five-day in-person learning could be right around the corner.
