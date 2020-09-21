FIRST ALERT: Warming trend and late week rain risk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cool fall weather will gradually warm up through the end of the week with increasing humidity and rain chances by Friday and Saturday.
Tonight will once again be clear and cool as readings drop into the lower 50s on the beach and into the upper 40s to near 50 well inland.
Wednesday will be another sunny and tranquil day as temperatures gradually start to warm up. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 70s at the beaches and mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee.
The rest of the week will see a gradual warming trend with temperatures by the end of the week returning to the lower 80s. In addition, the humidity will start to increase as well. By Friday and Saturday, moisture associated with the remnants of Beta will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, but at this point, no significant or flooding rainfall is expected. Rain chances will climb as high as 60% on Friday and drop to 40% on Saturday.
