FIRST ALERT: Warmer than normal October?

It’s important to know that this is all in respect to the average temperature for each location for October. With that being said, locations in the southwest and northeast have the best chance of having a warmer than normal October based off the latest outlook. Here in the Carolinas, we’ve been given a 33% chance of having warmer than normal temperatures in October. Our average temperature is 75 degrees for the month for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. So what does this mean? We have a 33% chance of seeing a monthly high temperature average of temperatures warmer than 75 degrees. Yes, there will still be cold mornings. Yes, there will still be colder days. However, there may be a few more days warmer than previous Octobers here in the Carolinas.