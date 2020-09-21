FIRST ALERT: Warmer than normal October?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the fall-like temperatures are here for now, we’re looking ahead to next month and giving you the First Alert to what you can expect for October.
The latest monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center was released and it features some hints of warmer weather across part of the United States.
It’s important to know that this is all in respect to the average temperature for each location for October. With that being said, locations in the southwest and northeast have the best chance of having a warmer than normal October based off the latest outlook. Here in the Carolinas, we’ve been given a 33% chance of having warmer than normal temperatures in October. Our average temperature is 75 degrees for the month for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. So what does this mean? We have a 33% chance of seeing a monthly high temperature average of temperatures warmer than 75 degrees. Yes, there will still be cold mornings. Yes, there will still be colder days. However, there may be a few more days warmer than previous Octobers here in the Carolinas.
When it comes to rainfall for October, most of the United States is looking at an area of drier than normal weather, especially across the central Plains. However, in the Carolinas, there is a small sliver of an above average rainfall for the coast from Myrtle Beach all the way down to the LowCountry. Most of the higher than normal averages are likely from an increase in the tropical moisture from any tropical systems that want to try to form in October. Regardless, it’s only a 33% chance of above average rainfall. Normal for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in October is around 3 inches of rain for the month.
Summary
There’s not much to get excited about with this new outlook. Everything seem pretty normal or just slightly above average in both temperatures and rainfall for the month. If you’re a fall weather fan, I think you will still get your typical cold weather shots through October. If you prefer the warmer weather, there will be some days with highs in the 80s. That’s the beauty of living here in South Carolina. As always, keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for the latest on the tropics. We still have 70 days until the end of hurricane season. Until then, enjoy this cooler spell of weather and we will keep an eye on when we could see another shot of fall-like air.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.