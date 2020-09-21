FIRST ALERT: Gradual warming trend this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cool fall weather will gradually warm up through the end of the week with increasing humidity as well.
Tonight will be the coolest night since May 14th as readings drop into the lower 50s on the beach and into the upper 40s well inland.
Tuesday will be another sunny day but not as windy as the last few days. Temperatures will remain comfortable with afternoon readings climbing into the lower 70s.
The rest of the week will see a gradual warming trend with temperatures by the end of the week returning to the lower and middle 80s. In addition, the humidity will start to increase as well. By Friday and Saturday, moisture associated with the remnants of Beta will bring a risk of a few showers and thunderstorms, but at this point, no significant or flooding rainfall is expected.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.