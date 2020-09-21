FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cool start to the week

As we head throughout the day today, we will be accompanied by a strong northeasterly wind today that gusts up to 30 mph at times. It will not only make it feel cooler but it will increase that rip current threat for anyone heading to the beaches this afternoon. The rip current threat today is HIGH and a Coastal Flood Advisory is issued for the Grand Strand today with high tides expected to be higher than normal at 11:29 AM. Those flood prone areas and shallower beaches will could see some high water issues during that time.