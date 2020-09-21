FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cool start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cool start as you are headed out the door this morning or as the kids are hopping on the bus and heading to school. Grab the jacket for the kids as temperatures are in the lower 50s inland with the mid 50s along the beaches.
As we head throughout the day today, we will be accompanied by a strong northeasterly wind today that gusts up to 30 mph at times. It will not only make it feel cooler but it will increase that rip current threat for anyone heading to the beaches this afternoon. The rip current threat today is HIGH and a Coastal Flood Advisory is issued for the Grand Strand today with high tides expected to be higher than normal at 11:29 AM. Those flood prone areas and shallower beaches will could see some high water issues during that time.
You also have to remember that Hurricane Teddy way offshore is still causing some higher than normal waves for us in addition to the breezy winds.
Despite the breezy winds, today is not a bad day. Highs will climb into the lower 70s today making it feel cool and crisp for any of those outdoor plans. We’re rain free today and that trend looks to continue until our next system brings in rain chances for the weekend.
Until then, enjoy the cooler weather. Highs will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with the 80s returning inland on Friday with just a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Our next best rain chance doesn’t arrive until Saturday and Sunday but even then, it’s only at 20-30%.
