Exploring the beauty of the beach at Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -While walking down the beach at Myrtle Beach State Park you don’t realize how many creatures you are walking over. You may see sea stars, different types of crabs and clams.
It is important that when you find a sea star, you don’t take it home with you. If you take them home, they will dry out. Admiring their beauty is the best thing to do!
The crabs you may see can range in size, small to very large. They go up and down with the tide. It is important for crabs to bury in the sand.
