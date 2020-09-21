Drive-thru job fair to be held in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drive-thru job fair will be held Tuesday in Conway for those seeking positions in the hospitality and manufacturing industries.
According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, employers that will be represented include:
- Marriott
- Eastern Seaboard Management
- Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts
- MasterCorp
- Waccamaw Youth Center
- MIDCON Wiring Solutions
The event, which will be hosted by SC Works Waccamaw, will take place at 200 Victory Lane in Conway from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., officials said.
Masks and social distancing will be required for attendees.
