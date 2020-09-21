County leaders to consider naming parking lot after late Horry County Police corporal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A resolution to name a Garden City parking lot after Horry County Police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino will be discussed at Tuesday’s Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting.
According to the meeting agenda, the resolution would approve naming the parking lot at the intersection of Azalea Drive and South Waccamaw Drive the Corporal Michael “Mike” Ambrosino Beach Parking Lot.
Last month, Ambrosino died following his battle with COVID-19.
The resolution states Ambrosino spent his first 25 years in law enforcement with the New York Department of Corrections, Philmont Police Department, and Coxsackie Police Department before relocating to Horry County in 2013.
Ambrosino joined the Horry County Police Department, where he served on the south precinct patrol, beach patrol, honor guard and as a team leader for the SWAT negotiations team.
“Mike Ambrosino epitomized the Horry County Police Department core values of honor, commitment, pride, and dedication,” the resolution states.
