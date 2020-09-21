Conway’s restaurant week kicks off with Rivertown Dine-Around event

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - On Monday, the city of Conway kicked off its Rivertown Dine-Around event for its annual restaurant week.
Typically, the Rivertown Dine-Around event is one day of wining and dining in downtown Conway, but due to COVID-19, this year it’s a week long.
From Sept. 21 through Sept. 26, people can enjoy special menu offerings and deals from 13 restaurants.
Along with extending the event to a week, restaurants are also offering a takeout option. Some have outdoor seating available since restaurants still must operate at 50% capacity.
Hillary Howard, the executive director of Conway Downtown Alive, said the event is a good way to support both existing and new restaurants.
"These are the people that are in your community, the people you see at the grocery store or soccer field so come out and support them, support their eateries, and have a delicious week,” Howard said.
Howard added the pandemic forced one business to close its doors for good. However, two restaurants have opened since the pandemic began.
Chris' Corner on Main Street is one of them. Newlyweds Chris and Maggie Pace opened their doors last month.
“We actually chose this location because of this community so it’s really important for us to be a part of this event,” Maggie Pace said. “This is our first time around with it and we’re really looking forward to it. We’ve already received incredible support from this community.”
For a full list of special menus and deals this week, click here.
