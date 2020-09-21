Construction to begin for the Arts and Innovation District in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Monday, the City of Myrtle Beach begins construction on the long-awaited Arts and Innovation District.
“Well we are getting ready to do some infrastructure construction on this back parking lot," said Lauren Clever, Executive Director of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation. “This is something that’s going to be something very cool and fun to see occur and it’s just part of the process of getting this area set and ready for what’s to come."
It’s the first step in the long process of revitalizing downtown, and Clever said first before anything else, the city is starting in the back parking lot.
It’s currently hidden away between Oak Street and 9th Avenue North, but Clever added it’s going to be the foundation for the rest of the project.
So in order to get this done, the back lot will be closed until December.
Clever said on top of just making the lot look better, crews are set to upgrade water, sewer, and stormwater systems too.
She also said the city has plans to demolish a few city-owned buildings next month to improve parking and keep the project moving. Eventually, upgrades will be made to the currently empty storefronts on 9th Avenue North, so they’ll be ready when businesses move in.
“It’s also probably going to be layered with other construction too so hopefully in between that September December the buildings behind me start their construction so we’re gonna be busy around here," she added.
Nance Plaza will get redesigned and upgraded too.
Recently, Grand Strand Brewing Company moved into a building facing the plaza and began their own renovations.
Grand Strand Brewing Company said they’re trying to complete renovations by the end of this year.
