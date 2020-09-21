CCU linebacker Silas Kelly named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University linebacker Silas Kelly has been named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
Kelly, a redshirt senior, tallied eight tackles, five of which were solo stops, two sacks, and two tackles for loss in last Friday’s win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.
The conference weekly honor is the first for Kelly and the sixth for the Chanticleers overall since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.
Over the first two games of the season, Kelly has recorded 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks.
According to CCU Athletics, Kelly missed the final ten games last season due to injury. He had two surgeries on his knee this spring.
The Chanticleers will return to action with their Sun Belt Conference opener at home versus Arkansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Game time has yet to be announced.
