Bond hearing to be held Monday for second suspect in Coastal Grand Mall shooting, stabbing

By WMBF News Staff | September 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 3:53 PM
Dewayne Cumbee (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set for Monday afternoon for the second suspect charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall earlier this month.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest, Dewayne Cumbee will appear for a bond hearing at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state Cumbee was charged Sept. 17 with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Myrtle Beach police were called to Coastal Grand Mall on Sept. 8 for a fight, but that turned into a shooting and stabbing investigation. Authorities said two people were hurt.

Police also arrested 34-year-old Dionte Roddey White hours following the incident at Coastal Grand Mall. He faces two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

