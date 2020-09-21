Bond hearing to be held Monday for second suspect in Coastal Grand Mall shooting, stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set for Monday afternoon for the second suspect charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall earlier this month.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest, Dewayne Cumbee will appear for a bond hearing at 4 p.m. on Sept. 21.
MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the bond hearing.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state Cumbee was charged Sept. 17 with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Myrtle Beach police were called to Coastal Grand Mall on Sept. 8 for a fight, but that turned into a shooting and stabbing investigation. Authorities said two people were hurt.
Police also arrested 34-year-old Dionte Roddey White hours following the incident at Coastal Grand Mall. He faces two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
