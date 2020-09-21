Authorities: Person comes out of woods and fires shot at man in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Georgetown County, authorities said.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the arm around 8:30 p.m. in the Plantersville area.
The victim said he was walking down the road when someone came out of the woods and fired one shot, according to law enforcement.
A GCSO press release stated the victim was treated at Georgetown Memorial Hospital. He did not identify shooter and no witnesses could be found.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
