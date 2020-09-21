All branches of Florence County Library System reopen Monday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All branches of the Florence County Library System will reopen to the public on Monday.
“Some services will be limited in order to promote the safety of library staff and the public. Temperature checks, face masks covering nose and mouth, and social distancing will be required to enter and use library facilities,” a press release stated.
In addition, card holders can check out no more than ten items, and meeting and study rooms remain closed.
Officials say donated books and other materials will not be accepted at this time, but Wi-Fi, public computers and printing are available.
The library system will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Hours and services will be expanded once it is safe to do so, according to the release.
For more information, call (843) 662-8424.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.