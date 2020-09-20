Police searching for suspects connected to Myrtle Beach vehicle break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for two people believed to be connected to a series of vehicle break-ins in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents have been reported since August, mostly along the south end of Ocean Boulevard. At least 10 firearms have been stolen, according to police.
MBPD added that not all vehicles in these cases were unlocked, and reminded residents to lock their cars and remove all valuables in order to prevent theft.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
